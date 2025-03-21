The Zelensky regime's using McDonald's in latest military recruitment ad is sickening

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️"Do you know how many cheeseburgers you can buy with a million hryvnia?" ⚰️🍔
The Zelensky regime's latest military recruitment ad is sickening.
Yes, you read that right. The official TikTok account of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has posted a video claiming that, for a youth contract payment of 1 million hryvnias (about $24,000), young men aged 18 to 24 can earn enough to purchase a whopping 15,000 cheeseburgers.