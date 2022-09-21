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Putin Taking War To Next Level - Civilians Fleeing Russia, Mexican Police Far Worse Than Cartels, Germany's Economy Is Cratering, China Pushing End to US Dollar, Another Oil Refinery Attacked: 09.21
Terral03.com
Terral03.com
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1252 views • September 21, 2022

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]

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Ukraine Live Updates: Putin Mobilizes More Troops and Rails Against West

https://www.nytimes.com/live/2022/09/21/world/russia-ukraine-war-putin

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EXCLUSIVE: “The Cartels Will Murder Somebody at the Drop of a Hat… But By Far the [Mexican] Police Are the Worst” – From Interviews with Illegals in Biden’s America

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/bidens-border-exclusive-first-hand-account-southern-border-overwhelming-illegal-immigration/

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STICK A FORK IN IT: Latest Inflation Numbers Show Germany’s Economy Is Cratering

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/stick-fork-latest-inflation-numbers-show-germanys-economy-cratering/

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The strong dollar should not become a sharp blade to cut the world: Global Times editorial

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202209/1275626.shtml

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Ohio oil refinery fire kills 2 people; plant shut down

https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/ohio-oil-refinery-fire-injures-2-people-plant-shut-down/2022/09/21/72f563be-39ac-11ed-b8af-0a04e5dc3db6_story.html

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New mechanistic insights on the origin of SARS-CoV-2-induced neurological disorders

https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220920/New-mechanistic-insights-on-the-origin-of-SARS-CoV-2-induced-neurological-disorders.aspx

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Read the full articles by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.

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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

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Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Dan Thalhuber
Precious Metal Specialist
License # 40648494
 
Direct:  952-582-6304
www.milesfranklin.com

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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3

Related:

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.


Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA


Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03


More info at https://www.terral03.com


Contact Terral: [email protected]

Keywords
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