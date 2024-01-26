ALEX JONES [3 of 4] Friday 1/26/24 • DR KIRK ELLIOTT KEPM GOLD - FINACIAL NEWS & ANALYSIS • Infowars

TEXAS BORDER SHOWDOWN: BIDEN GIVES EMBATTLED STATE UNTIL NOON TODAY TO FOLLOW HIS TREASONOUS ORDER & STAND DOWN!
Alex jones is covering why experts are warning feds will use the border crisis to lure & entrap armed defenders!
In addition to special guests, Jones will break down the intelligence community’s alarming letter about the “Unprecedented Penetration” of adult males from hostile nations walking across the border!
• Follow @RealAlexJones on X
• https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex
• JonesCrowder.com
*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***
Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media
https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel
*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***
https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel
INFOWARS LINKS
• https://www.InfowarsStore.com
• https://www.PrepareToday.com
#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.