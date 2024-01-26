Create New Account
ALEX JONES [3 of 4] Friday 1/26/24 • DR KIRK ELLIOTT KEPM GOLD - FINACIAL NEWS & ANALYSIS • Infowars
577 views
Published 19 hours ago

TEXAS BORDER SHOWDOWN: BIDEN GIVES EMBATTLED STATE UNTIL NOON TODAY TO FOLLOW HIS TREASONOUS ORDER & STAND DOWN!

Alex jones is covering why experts are warning feds will use the border crisis to lure & entrap armed defenders!

In addition to special guests, Jones will break down the intelligence community’s alarming letter about the “Unprecedented Penetration” of adult males from hostile nations walking across the border!


