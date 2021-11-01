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Cutting Services or Raising Taxes? | Charlie Veitch and Stefan Molyneux
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21 views • November 01, 2021
...the Love Police, that is - Charlie Veitch of the Love Police interviews Stefan Molyneux of Freedomain Radio about the student riots in London, the false dichotomy of cutting services or raising taxes, ruling the tax capital through ethics, and the one thing that everyone needs to do to guarantee a free future.
http://www.cveitch.org http://www.freedomainradio.com
http://www.cveitch.org http://www.freedomainradio.com
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