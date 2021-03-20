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"They don't care whether you're safe or not."
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40 views • March 20, 2021
The more I think about the implications of how MSM is systematically deceiving and gaslighting the public, the more I think the Covid agenda is a gradual global genocide.
This clip was taken from a 1 hour 20 minute video by The Last American Vagabond entitled YouTube Fully Deletes TLAV, AstraZeneca Vaccine Pushed Despite Dangers & Rand Paul Calls Out Fauci.
This clip was taken from a 1 hour 20 minute video by The Last American Vagabond entitled YouTube Fully Deletes TLAV, AstraZeneca Vaccine Pushed Despite Dangers & Rand Paul Calls Out Fauci.
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