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When Govt Takes Everything You Have & Won’t Even Say Why
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383 views • September 25, 2019
Jon Davis joins to tell his story of govt agents taking everything he has without trial or even charging him with a crime as he fights back with a federal court allowing the first ever class-action lawsuit against the VA . The cancer of government robbery by police & FBI — a.k.a., Civil Asset Forfeiture — metastasizes to a VA approved school for homeless veterans.
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