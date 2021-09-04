© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ILLUMINATION
Follow
2
Share
Report
34 views • September 04, 2021
The instructions given by Hermes Thoth in this video tell the generalities of how to become illumined......love all that is as God! The reference to 'I'm getting new clothes' has to do with activating the 5th dimension Angelic ascension vehicle overbody through kundalini illumination portrayed by both Hermes and Thoth as the caduceus wand. As told before in another video, the Angels use musical groups from around the planet to generate the instrumental tracks I am sent to and then they give me intended lyrics and help me sing and play the tune that you see here. This instrumental track is appropriately found on Lesiem's CD 'ILLUMINATION'.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.