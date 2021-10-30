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Bob and Aaron Preach and Encourage - from August 19, 2019
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35 views • October 30, 2021
This video was extracted from a longer video that also featured the role of the Bride following after the Bride Theft.
As this video begins, we had just been discussing episodes 13 and 14 from Season 2 of the TV series, The Orville. In this segment, we preach and encourage and offer some wisdom about the reset of time.
Find more like this in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
As this video begins, we had just been discussing episodes 13 and 14 from Season 2 of the TV series, The Orville. In this segment, we preach and encourage and offer some wisdom about the reset of time.
Find more like this in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
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