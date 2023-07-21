CSPAN 7-20-23 Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Others Testify on Censorship and Free Speech, Part 1

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CSPAN 7-20-23 Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Others Testify on Censorship and Free Speech, Part 1CSPANhttps://www.c-span.org/video/?529216-1/robert-f-kennedy-jr-testify-censorship-free-speech-part-1
July 20, 2023 | Part Of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Others Testify on Censorship and Free Speech
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Others Testify on Censorship and Free Speech, Part 1
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., said he is not antisemitic or “anti-vax” while defending himself against Democrats who argued his comments related to the COVID-19 pandemic that have been perceived as racist and antisemitic. Mr. Kennedy was among the witnesses appearing before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government to testify on censorship and free speech. Topics addressed during the hearing included censorship of social media platforms, the Hunter Biden laptop story, misinformation and disinformation, and freedom of the press and First Amendment protection