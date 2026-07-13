Maria Zeee - Data Centers & Biofoundries: Transhumanism Alert! ft. Ed Szall

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Digging deeper into the connection between data centers and smart cities, we found an extremely alarming link: Biofoundries. All of your bodies data reporting to the grid and biotech companies 24/7 for AI powered "DNA optimization," and potential dual use AGAINST you. Nobody consented to this. Ed Szall joins us to discuss.