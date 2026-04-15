The $40 Trillion Debt Bomb and the Fix That DC Won't Touch w/ Bill Still

Thirty years ago, Bill Still made The Money Masters and changed how millions of people understand who really controls money. Now in his 80s, he rarely gives interviews. He joined me to share something most people never hear: there is a simple, constitutional fix to America's debt crisis. Abraham Lincoln used it to fund the Civil War without borrowing from a single bank. It was confirmed by the Supreme Court in 1884. It has been buried ever since. We also cover why your savings are not as safe as you think, why the gold standard is a trap, and where the digital dollar is really heading. Bill Still explains how this ends and what can still be done. Watch The Money Masters for free: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cTPopNG6LRM Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Call (866) 686-1359 or visit http://TNUSA.COM/MIA for your FREE discovery call with Tax Network USA. Don’t let the IRS be the first to act. For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Download Rumble Wallet now and step away from the big banks — for good! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/