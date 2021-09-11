© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fauci: Science and ExpertiseFauci: Science and Expertise
Follow
1
Share
Report
171 views • September 11, 2021
Contained here is a review of science and expertise as examined through the case of your Dr. Anthony Fauci and contrasted with his expert and epidemiological detractors on matters pertaining to COVID-19.
This is a long-form report of my months-long observations of your coronavirus pandemic—do not expect current information or news. Enjoy!
This is a long-form report of my months-long observations of your coronavirus pandemic—do not expect current information or news. Enjoy!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.