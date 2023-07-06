Why are there so many denominations? Which is the right one? PART 1

There is ONE BODY AND ONE SPIRIT, just as you were called in one hope of your calling; ONE LORD, ONE FAITH, one baptism; one God and Father of all, who is above all, and through all, and in you all.” (Eph 4:4-6)





“Now I plead with you, brethren, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that you all SPEAK THE SAME THING, and that there be no divisions among you, but that you be perfectly joined together in the same mind and in the same judgment. For it has been declared to me concerning you, my brethren, by those of Chloe's household, that there are contentions among you. Now I say this, that each of you says, "I am of Paul," or "I am of Apollos," or "I am of Cephas," or "I am of Christ." Is Christ divided? Was Paul crucified for you? Or were you baptized in the name of Paul?” (1 Cor 1:10-13)





There are now roughly 200 denominations in the United States that – as far as I know – all stem from one central perversion, the Catholic “church”. All of the current divisions occurred as a result of the Protest-ant reformation, which although was admirable, only addressed the most egregious errors of the Roman church. As you know, the Romans had taken the faith once delivered, and superimposed it on a bunch of pagan traditions so that now; NOTHING the Catholics and Protestants do is actually IN the Bible, except for the bread and the wine. Most people understand the prohibitive commandments like Thou shall not kill....people genery reject the commandments we are required to DO!





"But be doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving yourselves. For if anyone is a hearer of the word and not a doer, he is like a man observing his natural face in a mirror; for he observes himself, goes away, and immediately forgets what kind of man he was. But he who looks into the perfect law of liberty and continues in it, and is not a forgetful hearer but a doer of the work, this one will be blessed in what he does." James 1:22-25

