Video of the blaze, this story is still developing and we will keep you updated.

ATTACK IN ST. PETERSBURG?

A massive blaze has engulfed the Pravoberezhny Market in St. Petersburg.

Local authorities report at least one fatality and multiple injuries, with witnesses describing several explosions as the fire tore through stalls packed with highly flammable goods.

The fire has already spread across 1,500+ square meters, and emergency crews are still battling the flames.

Developing situation.

Pray for the victims and all of Russia.