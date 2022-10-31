【 G -Times NEWS】Taiwan's MVC COVID-19 Vaccines Exposed to Cooperate With CCP Enterprises

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https://gnews.org/articles/500027
Summary：It’s reported on Oct. 26th that a Medigen COVID-19 Taiwan-made vaccine, which has been embroiled in controversy over its inability to provide reports on its protective benefits, has been exposed to have its Phase II clinical trials handled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)’s company