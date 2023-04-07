Trump Trial is a Distraction - System of Corruption Needs to be Changed - the really powerful Organizations and Institutions that Control it

This is a distraction, while the US Petrodollar has ended, along with our financial system. F*ck the Federal Reserve. Down with 'FEDNow', that will give them full control over us. - Cynthia said.

I'm sharing a recent partial video clip from 'Russell Brand' on YouTube.



I believe that the accusations against Donald Trump are aimed at keeping him out of the election. But most importantly, people are trembling, shaking with rage because of this corruption, and the centralized power, political or financial, is trying to suppress this rage, to put all this in the figure of Trump and these accusations.

We see how other presidents who started wars and bombed children around the world are now playing the role of good uncles. If this is in the order of things, then the problem is in the system, and you need to change it. But the problem is that if you start changing it, it will affect the really powerful organizations and institutions that control it. Therefore, the Trump trial is just an interlude that prevents you from changing the system.

Russell Brand, British actor and TV presenter