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Life in a Tiny House called Fy Nyth - Quick Update!
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148 views • June 29, 2020
Just a quick "Hi." Find the blog at https://fynyth.blogspot.com or join us on social media at mewe.com/i/fynyth
***********↓ Click Show More For More Info! ↓***********
If you are new to my channel and Fy Nyth (Welsh for "My Nest") in general, welcome! I'm Ariel. I live off grid (as in no physical connection to public utilities) in a tiny house on wheels in the mountains of western Wyoming. I've been living this lifestyle since 2014 and love it! What will you find if you follow my channel and watch my videos?
Real life here. I try to show the good and the bad. The ups and the downs. What works, and what doesn't. The parts I love (most of it!), and the things that suck. Not just the showroom version of a tiny house, but everyday life in a tiny house. Not just the romantic idea of "homesteading" or off grid life, but the everyday details of this lifestyle. I split my own wood for heat, carry my water by hand, and attempt to grow as much of my own food as I can between the weather and wildlife here. I hope to help others learn from my mistakes and make life just a little easier for anyone else interested in pursuing a similar lifestyle.
I live in a somewhat harsh and cold climate, but enjoy the stunning sceanery and wildlife that I am surrounded by on a daily basis. You'll also see videos of of the nature and wildlife around my home. If you are interested in my photography or purchasing a photo, I'd love if you follow that over at https://mewe.com/join/arielcelestepho... or ArielCelestePhotography.zenfolio.com!
Also find my blog at https://fynyth.blogspot.com or join Fy Nyth on social media at mewe.com/i/fynyth .
For a bit of my background, as a child, I was fortunate enough to be able to spend much of my free time exploring and playing in the woods. Little has changed now that I'm older I suppose. I moved to a place with a bigger woods and still enjoy spending my time outside gardening, hiking, exploring, and photographing the natural world around me. As the eldest of seven children who grew up in a homeschooling family, I had the opportunity, not always appreciated at the time, to learn to do quite a bit of work. I've enjoyed a wide range of jobs, everything from greenhouses and flower arranging to wilderness therapy with teens, to milking cows. Mostly, I enjoy doing the kinds of things that I think provide a real service or value to others. Some of my other hobbies include backpacking, hosting people, cooking, preserving food, anything to do with nutrition, reading, journalling, and sitting around a fire and talking to my close friends.
Check out a few of the videos in these playlists to catch up on what goes on here!
Frequently Asked Questions - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Tiny House Cooking - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Winter Things - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Wildlife - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Tiny House, Big Garden - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Wood Stove & Firewood - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Composting Toilet Stuff - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Appliances & Utilities - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
How To Downsize - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Wild Food Foraging - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Preserving Food - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Adventures - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Simple & Inexpensive Substitutes for Toxic Products - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Looking for any of the items I use regularly and love? You can find them all here - http://amazon.com/shop/fynyth. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases at no cost to you. Thank you!
Camera Gear - https://amzn.to/2M0BQUj
Appliances & House Stuff - https://amzn.to/34IZPzO
Personal Care - https://amzn.to/2O2B4Zl
Kitchen Stuff - https://amzn.to/2LLKYMh
Gardening Tools - https://amzn.to/2Q3Q5wC
Backpacking Gear - https://amzn.to/2Q9Uo9L
Food Stuff - https://amzn.to/2QiksiS
Burley's Stuff - https://amzn.to/2Q6dH3O
Books I Love - https://amzn.to/2NX51tJ
Many thanks to all of you amazing people! If you really value the info you find on my channel, are very comfortable yourself, and want to help out with things here, there are two ways to do so that are a huge help to me!
My Paypal account address is [email protected]
And I keep a running wish list of things I could use around here at http://a.co/aSEscEa .
***********↓ Click Show More For More Info! ↓***********
If you are new to my channel and Fy Nyth (Welsh for "My Nest") in general, welcome! I'm Ariel. I live off grid (as in no physical connection to public utilities) in a tiny house on wheels in the mountains of western Wyoming. I've been living this lifestyle since 2014 and love it! What will you find if you follow my channel and watch my videos?
Real life here. I try to show the good and the bad. The ups and the downs. What works, and what doesn't. The parts I love (most of it!), and the things that suck. Not just the showroom version of a tiny house, but everyday life in a tiny house. Not just the romantic idea of "homesteading" or off grid life, but the everyday details of this lifestyle. I split my own wood for heat, carry my water by hand, and attempt to grow as much of my own food as I can between the weather and wildlife here. I hope to help others learn from my mistakes and make life just a little easier for anyone else interested in pursuing a similar lifestyle.
I live in a somewhat harsh and cold climate, but enjoy the stunning sceanery and wildlife that I am surrounded by on a daily basis. You'll also see videos of of the nature and wildlife around my home. If you are interested in my photography or purchasing a photo, I'd love if you follow that over at https://mewe.com/join/arielcelestepho... or ArielCelestePhotography.zenfolio.com!
Also find my blog at https://fynyth.blogspot.com or join Fy Nyth on social media at mewe.com/i/fynyth .
For a bit of my background, as a child, I was fortunate enough to be able to spend much of my free time exploring and playing in the woods. Little has changed now that I'm older I suppose. I moved to a place with a bigger woods and still enjoy spending my time outside gardening, hiking, exploring, and photographing the natural world around me. As the eldest of seven children who grew up in a homeschooling family, I had the opportunity, not always appreciated at the time, to learn to do quite a bit of work. I've enjoyed a wide range of jobs, everything from greenhouses and flower arranging to wilderness therapy with teens, to milking cows. Mostly, I enjoy doing the kinds of things that I think provide a real service or value to others. Some of my other hobbies include backpacking, hosting people, cooking, preserving food, anything to do with nutrition, reading, journalling, and sitting around a fire and talking to my close friends.
Check out a few of the videos in these playlists to catch up on what goes on here!
Frequently Asked Questions - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Tiny House Cooking - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Winter Things - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Wildlife - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Tiny House, Big Garden - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Wood Stove & Firewood - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Composting Toilet Stuff - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Appliances & Utilities - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
How To Downsize - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Wild Food Foraging - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Preserving Food - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Adventures - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Simple & Inexpensive Substitutes for Toxic Products - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Looking for any of the items I use regularly and love? You can find them all here - http://amazon.com/shop/fynyth. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases at no cost to you. Thank you!
Camera Gear - https://amzn.to/2M0BQUj
Appliances & House Stuff - https://amzn.to/34IZPzO
Personal Care - https://amzn.to/2O2B4Zl
Kitchen Stuff - https://amzn.to/2LLKYMh
Gardening Tools - https://amzn.to/2Q3Q5wC
Backpacking Gear - https://amzn.to/2Q9Uo9L
Food Stuff - https://amzn.to/2QiksiS
Burley's Stuff - https://amzn.to/2Q6dH3O
Books I Love - https://amzn.to/2NX51tJ
Many thanks to all of you amazing people! If you really value the info you find on my channel, are very comfortable yourself, and want to help out with things here, there are two ways to do so that are a huge help to me!
My Paypal account address is [email protected]
And I keep a running wish list of things I could use around here at http://a.co/aSEscEa .
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