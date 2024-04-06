Create New Account
Has the PERSECUTION of Christians Begun in America
High Hopes
Glenn Beck



Apr 4, 2024



Christianity is no longer the dominant religion in America, “Pagan America” author John Daniel Davidson argues. Instead, we have started down the dark path of paganism. So, what will this “post-Christian era” look like? How long until Christians are persecuted in America? Has that already begun? And what can we do to turn this around? John Daniel Davidson joins Glenn to break it all down. Plus, he explains why “the idea that the future will be this secular, woke utopia is totally wrong.”



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b7OuXY9x4pI

Keywords
americachristianspersecutionglenn beckpaganjohn daniel davidsonpost-christian era

