Resurrection, The Everlasting victory

I discuss how we are saved by Christ's life. How the complete gospel is preaching death, burial and resurrection. We are told in 1 Corinthians 15 that everything important to us now and for the future hinges on Jesus' completed work not just on the cross but raising from the dead. Without it there no real purpose for living. If living by any other paradigm we have given ourselves a false reality and purpose in it's place. For believers, without resurrection our belief and preaching is in vain and we are of all men most to be pitied. Jesus' controlled everything about His death, the manner in which He died, the timing; all the intricate details of prophecy were all fulfilled. How could He do that? Because of what He told Pilate, that He had the power to lay down and pick up His life again. Death had no mastery over Him. In Romans we're told that we have the same power of God working for us and in us as His children. That's our motivation for going forward every day!



References: 1 Corinthians 15, John 5:24-29, 1 Thessalonians 4 &5, 2 Thessalonians 2, Revelation 20:14