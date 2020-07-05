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The Restoration of Rome Part VI: Axis Powers
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41 views • July 05, 2020
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Since the fall of the Roman Empire, repeated attempts have been made to achieve the elusive goal of European unity. Justinian, Charlemagne, Otto I, Charles V and Napoleon all sought a confederation of Europe, largely through the mechanism of the Holy Roman Empire. During the twentieth century, the Axis Powers attempted to dominate Europe with their own take on a Restoration of the Roman Empire.
In Italy, a young journalist, Benito Mussolini began a movement to counter Communist influences. In 1921 he founded the Fascist Party. In addition to the black shirts that identified party supporters, they adopted as their symbol, the emblem of authority of Imperial Rome, the “fasces.”
Mussolini had grown up imagining himself a successor to the Caesars. On October 22, 1922 King Victor Emmanuel III calls upon Mussolini to form a government. To quell the riots that were overtaking much of Italy Mussolini is granted emergency powers and is soon declared the dictator of Italy.
In Germany the parliament of the Weimar Republic is hamstrung by the many competing parties. The Depression has hit Germany very hard. Financial deprivation and runaway inflation, combined with a fear of the far left spawned anger and a call for order in society. Out of nowhere a formerly obscure Austrian artist and war veteran, leading a party filled with anger toward those it blamed for Germany’s problems rises to power. In 1933, Adolph Hitler asked to form a government. Once in power all opposition is brutally swept aside. The Third Reich of the German people has arrived.
In 1936 the Rome-Berlin Axis is formed.
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Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
#viewpoint #romanempire #axispowers
Order a Free copy of our DVD "The Restoration of Rome": https://bit.ly/2xTcLrh
Since the fall of the Roman Empire, repeated attempts have been made to achieve the elusive goal of European unity. Justinian, Charlemagne, Otto I, Charles V and Napoleon all sought a confederation of Europe, largely through the mechanism of the Holy Roman Empire. During the twentieth century, the Axis Powers attempted to dominate Europe with their own take on a Restoration of the Roman Empire.
In Italy, a young journalist, Benito Mussolini began a movement to counter Communist influences. In 1921 he founded the Fascist Party. In addition to the black shirts that identified party supporters, they adopted as their symbol, the emblem of authority of Imperial Rome, the “fasces.”
Mussolini had grown up imagining himself a successor to the Caesars. On October 22, 1922 King Victor Emmanuel III calls upon Mussolini to form a government. To quell the riots that were overtaking much of Italy Mussolini is granted emergency powers and is soon declared the dictator of Italy.
In Germany the parliament of the Weimar Republic is hamstrung by the many competing parties. The Depression has hit Germany very hard. Financial deprivation and runaway inflation, combined with a fear of the far left spawned anger and a call for order in society. Out of nowhere a formerly obscure Austrian artist and war veteran, leading a party filled with anger toward those it blamed for Germany’s problems rises to power. In 1933, Adolph Hitler asked to form a government. Once in power all opposition is brutally swept aside. The Third Reich of the German people has arrived.
In 1936 the Rome-Berlin Axis is formed.
----------
www.tomorrowsworld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
#viewpoint #romanempire #axispowers
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