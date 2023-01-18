Learn Self-Defense
In this clip, we demonstrate a self defense training against multiple attackers.
When facing more than one attacker, things can get complicated. It’s not impossible to defend against multiple attackers, but you need to know how and practice for it.
That said, it’s crucial that you train with realistic scenarios so that you learn how to defuse a situation and take action if you need to protect yourself.
Multiple Attackers
Verbal Defense
