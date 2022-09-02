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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 02/09/22 Ways To Support The Immune System
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12 views • February 10, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 02/09/22 Ways To Support The Immune System
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the death of Pastor Marcus Lamb a pioneer of alternative health. Also discussing ways to support the immune system. Recommending supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients and staying away from the bad foods. Stating this will help the immune system stay healthy and aid in the production of white blood cells.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article a study from Israel. Finding that those with low blood levels of vitamin D3 are more likely to have a bad outcome if the contract the Wuhan coronavirus. Those with highest immunity had the highest levels of vitamin D3. Recommending supplementing with vitamin D3.
Callers
Robert has questions regarding his enlarged protate causing him to urinate every two hours.
Lorento has several health challenges including high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, congestive heart disease and peripheral neuropathies.
Mary is experiencing chronic migraines.
Elizabeth has two questions the first concerning her pregnant granddaughter who recently tested positive for COVID 19.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the death of Pastor Marcus Lamb a pioneer of alternative health. Also discussing ways to support the immune system. Recommending supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients and staying away from the bad foods. Stating this will help the immune system stay healthy and aid in the production of white blood cells.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article a study from Israel. Finding that those with low blood levels of vitamin D3 are more likely to have a bad outcome if the contract the Wuhan coronavirus. Those with highest immunity had the highest levels of vitamin D3. Recommending supplementing with vitamin D3.
Callers
Robert has questions regarding his enlarged protate causing him to urinate every two hours.
Lorento has several health challenges including high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, congestive heart disease and peripheral neuropathies.
Mary is experiencing chronic migraines.
Elizabeth has two questions the first concerning her pregnant granddaughter who recently tested positive for COVID 19.
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