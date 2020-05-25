© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hoaxed
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • May 25, 2020
(2019) Documentary exposes the hypocrisy and partisanship of the mainstream media and how they are propaganda machines whose job is manipulating our emotions, creating division among the citizens through racial tensions, and influencing our political viewpoints.
Fake news has rapidly became the go-to phrase to describe the mainstream media through all there deceit they feed to the American People.
Censorship is a reminder to us all that communism is at our back door, breaking it open with a crowbar.
Fake news has rapidly became the go-to phrase to describe the mainstream media through all there deceit they feed to the American People.
Censorship is a reminder to us all that communism is at our back door, breaking it open with a crowbar.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.