Apple Stock Hit by Trump’s 50% EU Tariff Threat | Market Turmoil Explained #applestock #shorts #ytshorts #applenews
President Donald Trump has threatened a 50% tariff on European Union goods, sending shockwaves through the global economy — and Apple is right in the crosshairs. With key products like iPhones and Macs assembled abroad, Apple stock fell sharply in early trading. In this video, News Plus Globe breaks down how this tariff threat could impact Apple, global markets, and your portfolio. Don’t miss this urgent update.
📅 Date: May 23, 2025
📍 Source: Market reactions to Trump’s trade policy
🎥 By: News Plus Globe
🔖 Hashtags
#TrumpTariff #StockMarketNews #TechStocks #AppleNews #BreakingNews #NewsPlusGlobe #TradeWar #EUTrade #GlobalMarkets #iPhoneTariff #MarketUpdate #FinanceNews #WallStreet #TrumpNews