Retired United States Army Sergent - Boone Cutler on 5th Generation Warfare
Patriot Strong
Boone Cutler, Retired Army Sergeant + Co - Author of "The Citizens Guide to 5th Generation Warfare" with General Flynn, is joining Patriot Strong today to discuss military, the current condition of our country, and all things 5th Generation Warfare - stay tuned.

militarywokecutler

