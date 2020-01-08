BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sanexas, CET, and Neuropathy with Dr Elliot Hirshorn | Conners Clinic Live
Conners Clinic
Conners Clinic
181 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
13 views • January 08, 2020
Dr Conners discusses CET (Combined Electrochemical Treatment) using Sanexas technology with Dr Elliot Hirshorn. CET is a Non-Surgical, Safe, and Proven solution to treat Pain caused by Peripheral Neuropathy and other challenging diseases.

Combined Electrochemical Treatment uses a technique called electric cell signaling, based on the physics of resonance. Resonance is the electrical signaling between cells. Resonance is similar to when a piano is tuned. The tuner strikes the piano string to adjust the energy that vibrates along it to create sound. Adjusting the string creates the ideal pitch or tone for the piano.

Electric cell signaling is similar, and the goal is to optimize the energy levels (the resonance) between your cells. When these signals are optimized and correctly ‘tuned’, intercellular communication is normalized. Your cells are able to successfully transfer energy that’s used to heal injured tissues and relieve pain.

In addition to the electrical cell signaling, a key part of the CET treatment in the injection of nutrients vital to the repair and healing of the nerves. Most people know that when a woman is pregnant she takes prenatal vitamins to make sure the baby’s brain develops well. The same is true as your own nerves are healing – we need to supply them with critical vitamins and minerals so they can heal and repair in a healthy way.

✅ Conners Clinic Website ➡ https://connersclinic.com
✅ Conners Clinic Patient Online Store ➡ https://shop.connersclinic.com
✅ Conners Clinic Reviews ➡ https://connersclinic.com/reviews
✅ Conners Clinic Facebook ➡ https://www.facebook.com/connersclinic
✅ Conners Clinic Twitter ➡ https://www.twitter.com/connersclinic
✅ Conners Clinic LinkedIn ➡ http://linkedin.com/company/conners-clinic
✅ Conners Clinic Four Pillars of Cancer ➡ https://www.connersclinic.com/cancer

Contact Conners Clinic
8519 Eagle Point Blvd, Suite 170,
Lake Elmo, MN 55042
651-739-1248
[email protected]
https://goo.gl/maps/zvDgxHkcoLv
Keywords
healthpainwellnessfunctional medicineneuropathypain managementdr kevin connersconners clinicconners clinic livesanexascetcombined electrochemical treatmentchirporacticdr elliot hirshorn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Potassium Bromate in U.S. Baked Goods: Cancer Concerns, Foreign Bans and State Action

Potassium Bromate in U.S. Baked Goods: Cancer Concerns, Foreign Bans and State Action

Zoey Sky
Vitamin D3 and vitamin K2: A nutrient partnership that supports overall well-being

Vitamin D3 and vitamin K2: A nutrient partnership that supports overall well-being

HRS Editors
Study Finds Uneven Muscle Loss in Older Adults with Sarcopenia, Legs Most Affected

Study Finds Uneven Muscle Loss in Older Adults with Sarcopenia, Legs Most Affected

Petra Stone
New study reveals five lifestyle habits that could significantly extend life after cancer diagnosis

New study reveals five lifestyle habits that could significantly extend life after cancer diagnosis

Willow Tohi
Tarragon: A versatile essential oil for optimal health

Tarragon: A versatile essential oil for optimal health

Laura Harris
Trial Finds Lion&#8217;s Mane and Reishi Blend Reduced Anxiety Scores More Than Lion&#8217;s Mane Alone

Trial Finds Lion’s Mane and Reishi Blend Reduced Anxiety Scores More Than Lion’s Mane Alone

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy