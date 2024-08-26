Doc Tommy Scotts Medicine Show Memories: "Doc" Tommy Scott - Medicine Show's Back in Town

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Please Share: "Doc" Tommy Scott's Medicine Show Memories is hosted by Randall Franks and features a 1980 performance by "Doc" Tommy Scott - Medicine Show's Back in Town (Tommy Lee Scott/Katona Pub. Co./ASCAP). The Canadian performance of the Last Real Old Time Medicine Show is live from Riverview, New Brunswick, Canada. Some performing on stage for Scott is Scotty Lee, Marie Blevins and Gaines Blevins. Medicine Show Memories is an Educational Production Copyright 2020 Katona Productions in association with Peach Picked Productions.