John F. Kennedy Assassination - CIA involvement
Published 20 hours ago

The John F. Kennedy Assassination was an event that everyone remembers where they were when they heard it had happened. That was when the word 'conspiracy theory' was coined. For a long time people have suspected that the CIA was involved. With the latest hold back of documents by the Biden administration, it fuels the distrust of government. The JFK assassination was only the most prominent of hundreds of US political assassinations. "It's a whole different country from what we thought it was. It's all fake."

