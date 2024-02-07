only One Ambition | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

Pastor Sandra Kennedy, stated that God was Faithful to us this year, and we are not going to focus on the past, but on how much time is left to reach the goal until Jesus comes. Philippians 3:12-14, an athletic exercise of reaching the goal, with the ambition, and the determination to get the prize. In order to grow in personal holiness and spiritual maturity there must be sustained energy and an effort made to become like Jesus by pressing and pushing ahead. Did you know that your race began the day you were born again, where the track laid out before you is the will of God, and the rules of the race by which you strive is the Word of God? What is the requirement for winning the prize, for we all are in a race, what is the process of getting to the finish line, how do we pick up the pace and widen our stride? Let us reflect on where we you are now and move forward to that One Ambition?





To watch the entire broadcast https://youtu.be/Up3oDHghqvw?si=2iNYFRaV6WNl8sby





Whole Life Ministries has three weekly services – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and two evenings held on Monday and Thursdays at 7 p.m.





