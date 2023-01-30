https://gettr.com/post/p26r78jf086

1/28/2023 Naomi Wolf: Pfizer confirms in its official response that they have conducted research where the original SARS-COV-2 virus has been used to express the spike protein from new variants of concern with unspecified collaborators, basically saying they are indeed driving gain of function research.

1/28/2023 娜奥米·沃尔夫：辉瑞在其官方答复中承认，他们与未指明的合作者共同研究，使用新冠病毒的原始毒株来呈现令人担忧的新变种刺突蛋白。这其实就是在说，他们确实在推动功能增强研究。





