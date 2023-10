MICRO PLASTICS KILLING THE WORLD WAKEUP!

HERE IN NW MONTANA WE'VE BEEN CHEMTRAILED DAY AND NIGHT FOR YEARS NOW. ISN'T AMAZING DURING SPORTING EVENTS RARELY IS THEIR BAD WEATHER DURING THE EVENT THEN ALL HELL BREAKS LOOSE NOT LONG THEREAFTER. THE SOUTH AND SOUTHWEST U.S. IS DRY AS A BONE USUALLY. CONSTANT STORM FRONT ARE CHEMTRAILED IN THE NORTH TO CREATE ENDLESS STORMS. PRESIDENT KENNEDY AND TRAITOR LBJ BOTH CONFESSED AMERICA WOULD CONTROL THE WEATHER AND THIS THEY'VE DONE FOR DECADES NOW. THE DEALY HEAVY METALS IN THESE NASTY CHEMTRIALS KEEP HUNAB BEING CONSTANTLY SICK! UNFORTUNTALY THE SATANIC ELITE AND THE TRAITOR GOVERNMENTS OF THE WORLD ARE NOW TOO POWERFUL TO FIGHT. ALL WE CAN DO NOW IS ARMUP, PREP, PRAY AND STAY THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY...WAKEUP PEOPLE!