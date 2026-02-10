CTP (20260210 S3EFebSpecial3) D H Morris: The Girl Of Many Crowns BTS/SP Video

CTP (S3EFebSpecial3) Founding Love: A Queen’s Defiance (DHMorris)

We trace Judith’s path from princess of Francia to first anointed Queen of England, her refusal to be bartered again, and her daring flight with Baldwin Ironarm. Along the way, we unpack the Carolingian Renaissance, church power, Viking pressure, and how fact shapes fiction.

• genealogy spark leading to decades of research

• choosing historical fiction over biography for flow

• Judith’s forced marriages, refusal, and imprisonment

• Baldwin Ironarm’s loyalty, warfare, and moral code

• anointing of queens and its lasting ritual legacy

• Carolingian learning, script, and cultural reforms

• Vikings, border shifts, and the birth of Bruges

• appendix method for historical clarity without footnotes

