ОБИТАЕМЫЙ ОСТРОВ. 2019 - 2025

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51 views • August 11, 2021
В фильмах (МАС/СОНы глобалисты/сатанисты) людям дали подсказки о том что нам приготовили (учителя этого мира - глобалисты) Через кино, клипы и мультфильмы!...
___ Имеющий РАзУМ, да найдёт правильное решение...! ___
Ищите тех кто "проснулся" как вы, и восСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ!
Только вместе СИСТЕМНО можно противостоять глобальной СИСТЕМЕ!!!
См. ещё;
https://vk.com/videos-50790720?section=album_48
https://ok.ru/portalhick/video
___ Имеющий РАзУМ, да найдёт правильное решение...! ___
Ищите тех кто "проснулся" как вы, и восСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ!
Только вместе СИСТЕМНО можно противостоять глобальной СИСТЕМЕ!!!
См. ещё;
https://vk.com/videos-50790720?section=album_48
https://ok.ru/portalhick/video
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