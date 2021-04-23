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WAR IS OVER BEFORE IT BEGINS AND KIEV IS LEFT TO PLAY BY ITSELF
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190 views • April 23, 2021
On April 23rd, the US and NATO’s biggest concern in regard to Ukraine is dissolving.
The troops from the Russian Southern and Western military districts began returning to their permanent positions of deployment.
SouthFront.org
https://southfront.org/war-is-over-before-it-begins/
The troops from the Russian Southern and Western military districts began returning to their permanent positions of deployment.
SouthFront.org
https://southfront.org/war-is-over-before-it-begins/
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