⚔️ Russian Pacific Fleet's 155th Separate Marine Brigade in Combat Action in South Donetsk direction.
Published 18 days ago

The marines conduct operations to prevent various attacks launched by nationalist groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and mercenaries at the positions protected by the Pacific Fleet's units.

💪🏻 Assault detachments, and the units that cooperate with them, had broken through a well-fortified defence in depth that allowed Russian servicemen to commence liberating Pavlovka.

💥 Supported by Missile Troops and Artillery, as well as Army Aviation, the marines carry out simultaneous attacks in various directions and methodically eliminate the enemy.


