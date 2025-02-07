Doge Exposure of Stolen Money and U.S. Federal Agencies Purge Continue

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
End Time News Report * 2.7.2025
WHERE IS ALL THE MONEY GOING? TAKE A LOOK!
TRUMP ORDERS REVIEW OF ALL GOVNT FUNDING NGOs
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/trump-orders-review-all-government-funding-ngos
USAID PREMIER WEAPON
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/usaid-premier-weapon-us-hybrid-warfare-southern-hemisphere
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/acting-usaid-director-marco-rubio-retain-only-294/
TRUMP: BILLIONS HAVE BEEN STOLEN BY USAID
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/president-trump-billions-have-been-stolen-usaid-other/
BILL GATES THREATENS TRUMP/MUSK
https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-bill-gates-issues-a-major-threat-to-president-trump-elon-musk-america
CHINA LEVIES TARIFFS ON SELECT U.S. IMPORTS
https://www.cnbc.com/2025/02/04/china-levies-tariffs-on-select-us-imports-starting-feb-10.htmlAugusto's
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Emails: [email protected]