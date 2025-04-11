How's That "Trump Will Save Us" Working Out So Far?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Things not looking as MAGA as some of us may have hoped for at this point. Looks to me like the beast system is coming either way. Breanna Morello, Did Deep State Get To Kash and Pam Bondi?-https://banned.video/watch?id=67f83c1df48a543dc9be7fa0 Tucker Carlson predicts that the deep state will do a false flag in order to get the Trump admin to destroy the 1st amendment-https://banned.video/watch?id=67f83405f4f8d1dfc0737cbc https://revolver.news/2025/04/joe-kent-just-exposed-the-fedsurrection-under-oath-during-his-confirmation-hearing/ Mike Adams gets it right this time-https://gab.com/Matt_Bracken/posts/114319237828848524/media/1