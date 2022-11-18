Create New Account
America is Fighting a PROXY WAR for CHINA for as LONG as it takes
America has the NEW "devil incarnate" in BIDEN enthroned!... with "his SEAT" over america. Bringing ENDLESS wars, ECONOMIC destruction, CULTURAL destruction, ENERGY destruction, MORAL destruction, SYSTEMATIC national failure in EVERY measurable way. The END of america is at hand. Warhog milley, who sacrificed his soul a LONG time ago, BOLDLY proclaims that the u.s. army will CONTINUE to STAND DOWN in defending america, as it is INVADED from the south. As they CONTINUE their proxy war for xi in CHINA, who HATES the very CHRISTIAN president, Vladimir Putin.

Video text:  General Milley - PROCLAIMING BIDEN's UNWAVERING SUPPORT for china's PROXY war against president Putin. The Two Witnesses are AGAINST all STAGED WARS!

This is also posted in Our November 17, 2022 Blog and on Our Twitter Channel.

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.



