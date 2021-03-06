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Identify Your Stressors That Cause Inflammation & Contribute to Your Infertility
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20 views • March 06, 2021
There are a ton of different stressors that can be impacting your fertility and leaving you struggling with infertility. In today’s video we will cover a few, namely:
1. Environmental stressors
2. Physical stressors
3. Mental/Emotional/Spiritual stressors
I help you identify stressors in each of these categories and give you an action plan.
Learn about a Functional Fertility Approach and why Stress is the #1 cause of Infertility. Get your FREE Fertility Boosting Guide Here:
https://witty-knitter-5904.ck.page/966c3d0198
How to Find Your Optimal Fertility Diet
https://youtu.be/JI-Ty6xIEi0
To set up a Qualifying Call for my Fertility Success Program:
https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com/schedule-now/
Visit https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com to learn more about my mission, my method, and my Fertility Success Programs.
1. Environmental stressors
2. Physical stressors
3. Mental/Emotional/Spiritual stressors
I help you identify stressors in each of these categories and give you an action plan.
Learn about a Functional Fertility Approach and why Stress is the #1 cause of Infertility. Get your FREE Fertility Boosting Guide Here:
https://witty-knitter-5904.ck.page/966c3d0198
How to Find Your Optimal Fertility Diet
https://youtu.be/JI-Ty6xIEi0
To set up a Qualifying Call for my Fertility Success Program:
https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com/schedule-now/
Visit https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com to learn more about my mission, my method, and my Fertility Success Programs.
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