"Vaccidents", IT COULD NOT BE BETTER, USE THE TERM FREQUENTLY TO WAKE PEOPLE THE HELL UP.



STAY AWAY FROM THE VAXXED, IT IS OFFICIAL, FROM PFIZER'S OWN DOCUMENTS





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THE ELITE HAVE ALREADY FFED OFF TO THEIR HIDEOUTS, THEY HAVE RELEASED THE GENOCIDE

READ IT AND WEEP, WE ARE EFFED. PFIZER'S OWN DOCUMENTS STATE BOTH INHALATION AND SKIN CONTACT WILL TRANSMIT WHATEVER IS IN THE VAX FROM THE VACCINATED TO THE UNVACCINATED

Here is what just this small portion of this Pfizer document is saying:

1. If a man who was not vaccinated touches a vaccinated woman, or breathes any of the air she breathes, (in other words, walks by her in the office) and he then has sex with his wife, his wife can have an adverse event and she should avoid having children.

2. If a woman who was never vaccinated gets exposed to a woman who was vaccinated, she can:

A: miscarry,

B: spontaneously abort,

C. poison a baby via her breast milk

D: Have babies that have congitive difficulties.

This is universal, and very bad. Here is a small section of text I translated to English:



8.3.5.3. Occupational Exposure

"An occupational exposure occurs when a person receives unplanned direct contact with a vaccine test subject, which may or may not lead to the occurrence of an adverse event. These people may include health care providers, family members, and other people who are around the trial participant.

When such exposures happen, the investigator must report them to Pfizer saftey within 24 hours of becoming aware of when they happened, regardless of whether or not there is an associated secondary adverse event. This must be reported using the vaccine secondary adverse event report form. SINCE THE INFORMATION DOES NOT PERTAIN TO A PARTICIPANT INVOLVED IN THE STUDY, THE INFORMATION WILL BE KEPT SEPARATE FROM THE STUDY."

TO CLARIFY: Vaccine study participants become super spreaders of something, they don't say what it is, but it triggers secondary adverse events in people that never had the vax, when they are exposed to people who did have the vax.





Even the relatively small portion of the document I have put below here says the vax triggers spontaneous abortions and reproductive problems when un-vaccinated people are exposed to the vaccinated and that breast milk from a vaccinated mom can harm the infant. And if anyone does not believe it, then click the link above and wade through that enormous and intentionally confusing document. It's for real folks, the vax is indeed the kill shot.

Do not permit the vaccinated to come anywhere near you, it is now official.