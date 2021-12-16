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TAP INTO YOUR INNER HERETIC
The Leah Steele Channel
The Leah Steele Channel
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51 views • December 16, 2021
One of the biggest mistakes I see entrepreneurs make is that most people don't invest time into their business around the holidays. If this is you, you are doing yourself a disservice. Right now is a unique opportunity for you. While others are eating, drinking and being merry, you could be choosing to focus your attention on building your business.

I am launching another round of Heretic. If you're ready to get clear on your offerings, message, brand, and the mission of what you are meant to be putting out into the world, then I suggest you get yourself into this 14 day business intensive. You still have time to nail the last days of 2021 and begin the new year with a crystal clear road map of what you can accomplish! Take this time to gain momentum in your business and crush it!!! We start on the 17th of December!

APPLY NOW! https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/HERETIC14DAYSBUSINESSACCELERATOR

*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch

To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch

* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
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Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
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Keywords
freedommindsetmanifestationspiritualitymoneyconsciousnesswealthpurposeeconomic freedomhereticwealth consciousnessspiritual businessspiritual entrepreneurspiritual developmentbusiness alchemyleah steelethe wealth witchwealth mindsetpurpose work
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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