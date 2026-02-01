Frog Dude (unreleased, Mega Drive)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Frog Dude is a platformer that was being developed by British company Twilight. The game was cancelled before release. This video shows footage from an early prototype. There is no story. The prototype does not feature enemies. You can only walk around the environment. Your character can swing a morning, jump and transform into an anthropomorphic frog. As a frog, he extend his tongue and jump higher.