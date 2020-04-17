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The Teaching of Jesus That Is Most Shocking
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29 views • April 17, 2020
In this video we talk about a particular teaching, that is the most shocking teaching of Jesus. So shocking that the churches do not want to talk about it. Here we explore Jesus' teaching of cutting our hands off or plucking out our eyes, IF it offends us. Are we suppose to take Jesus literally, by cutting off our body parts, IF it leads us to hell?
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