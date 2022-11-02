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Live@5 with Steffen Rowe 2/11/22
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140 views • February 12, 2022
Today on episode 203, Steffen Rowe exposes the momentum amd wake of change that a small fringe minority of Canadian truckers have caused around the globe. Ground Commander Kim Goguen announces a Special Tuesday announcement and Steffen speculates on what it may be.
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