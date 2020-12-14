The FOUR MAJOR Potential Dangers Of The Covid Vaccine

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Professor and Dr Sucharit Bhakdi is a German specialist in microbiology and epidemiology of infectious diseases. Prior to his retirement, he was a professor at the Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz, and from 1991 to 2012 was director of the Medical Institute for Microbiology.
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Charlie Cheswick