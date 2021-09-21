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🔴BREAKING NEWS! 🔴 Child jab rollout in disarray as multiple schools cancel as proper paperwork not sent out as well as mounting legal challenges!
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122 views • September 21, 2021
🔴BREAKING NEWS! 🔴 Child jab rollout in disarray as multiple schools cancel as proper paperwork not sent out as well as mounting legal challenges!
It’s not over yet hold the line be strong keep positive 👍💪 share this “Message” with everyone you know on Telegram David is working really hard.
It’s not over yet hold the line be strong keep positive 👍💪 share this “Message” with everyone you know on Telegram David is working really hard.
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