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WHY I BEGAN QUESTIONING HIV: THE TRUTH ABOUT PCR TESTS - KARY MULLIS AND OTHERS
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36 views • October 27, 2021
The Truth about PCR Test Kit from the Inventor and Other Experts
Five people provide their account of why they began to question the HIV = AIDS = Death medical model:
Dr. Kary Mullis
Dr. Rodney Richards
Neville Hodgkinson
Dr. Christian Fiala
Rian Malan
Will be posted shortly to blog:
https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/10/why-i-began-questioning-hiv-truth-about.html
https://library4humanity.blogspot.com/2021/10/pcr-inventor-dr-kary-mullis-explains.html
Find me on social media:
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
Five people provide their account of why they began to question the HIV = AIDS = Death medical model:
Dr. Kary Mullis
Dr. Rodney Richards
Neville Hodgkinson
Dr. Christian Fiala
Rian Malan
Will be posted shortly to blog:
https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/10/why-i-began-questioning-hiv-truth-about.html
https://library4humanity.blogspot.com/2021/10/pcr-inventor-dr-kary-mullis-explains.html
Find me on social media:
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
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