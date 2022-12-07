Leftist San Francisco Investigates Elon Musk + Twitter for Providing Beds

The city of San Francisco is investigating Elon musk for providing beds for his employees in case they want to sleep in the office, in what is no doubt some form of political blowback and penalty for countering the woke leftist democratic orthodoxy by releasing the Twitter files.This is what California is it doing, driving out it's most storied entrepreneurs , by making life difficult for them to conduct ongoing business.

#california #sanfrancisco #elonmusk #twitter #beds #homeless





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more