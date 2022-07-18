Msta-S self-propelled howitzers in action

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RT.
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzers in the Western Military District carrying out an operation to destroy Ukrainian Army artillery and camouflaged fortified positions within the perimeter of the special military operation.
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