© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran Attacks US in Iraq, Soleimani's Diplomatic Mission & Trump Had Marines "Kill Protesters"
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • January 08, 2020
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
What to help create change? Join us on Discord and share your ideas:
https://discord.gg/4KFy5YD
Check out our TLAV Radio Station, WKUP "The Shift"
www.wkup.live
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
* * *
Soleimani Was in Baghdad on Mission for Saudi Peace
https://news.antiwar.com/2020/01/05/soleimani-was-in-baghdad-on-mission-for-saudi-peace/
https://twitter.com/ejmalrai/status/1213833855754485762
https://twitter.com/ian56789/status/1214169296198389760?s=11
https://legal.un.org/ilc/texts/instruments/english/conventions/9_4_1973.pdf
https://news.antiwar.com/2020/01/05/pompeo-us-may-attack-more-iranian-leaders/
Blowback From The Soleimani Assassination Increases As Iraq Reveals How Trump Tried To Steal Its Oil
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2020/01/blowback-from-the-soleimani-assassination-increases-as-iraq-reveals-how-trump-tried-to-steal-its-oil.html
https://cissm.umd.edu/research-impact/publications/iranian-public-opinion-under-maximum-pressure
https://ida2at.org/news/2020/01/06/4753/%D8%B1%D8%A6%D9%8A%D8%B3-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%88%D8%B2%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%A1-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%82%D9%8A-%D9%8A%D9%83%D8%B4%D9%81-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%B3%D8%AA%D9%88%D8%B1-%D9%81%D9%8A-%D8%AC%D9%84%D8%B3%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A8%D8%B1%D9%84%D9%85%D8%A7%D9%86-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%82%D9%8A-501202
https://twitter.com/TomtheBasedCat/status/1214396388999663619
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SeywFJ8sXoY
https://twitter.com/NTarnopolsky/status/1214249290303987713
Trump Says "US Will Not Leave" Iraq Unless Billions For Air Base Are Repaid, Threatens Baghdad With "Very Big" Sanctions
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-says-us-will-not-leave-iraq-unless-billions-air-base-are-repaid
https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2020/01/06/us-empires-passion-for-iraqi-democracy-magically-disappears/#
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1214219895916974080.html
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_United_States_Military_installations_in_Iraq_during_Operation_Iraqi_Freedom_(OIF)
https://www.afp.com/en/news/3954/defiant-trump-doubles-down-threat-iran-cultural-sites-doc-1ng5qz5
UNESCO says US signed treaties not to harm cultural heritage
https://www.jpost.com/Breaking-News/UNESCO-says-US-signed-treaties-not-to-harm-cultural-heritage-613293
https://www.timesofisrael.com/trump-backs-off-threat-to-bomb-irans-cultural-sites/
After assassinating top Iranian general, US denies Zarif visa to attend UNSC meeting
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/01/07/615555/Iran-FM-Zarif-US-visa-UN-meeting
https://treaties.un.org/doc/Publication/UNTS/Volume%2011/volume-11-I-147-English.pdf
The US military mistakenly sent a draft letter to the Iraqi government suggesting it was pulling out its troops
https://www.businessinsider.com/leaked-letter-sparks-concerns-of-us-troop-withdrawal-from-iraq-2020-1
Iraq PM confirms receiving ‘signed’ US pullout letter
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/01/07/615607/Iraq-letter-United-States-withdrawal
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1214218959874121730
Evidence? What evidence? Pompeo shows no proof of ‘imminent’ Soleimani attacks
https://www.rt.com/usa/477663-pomepo-no-evidence-soleimani/
https://twitter.com/JoshuaPotash/status/1214569016569651201
#Iran #Iraq #USForeignPolicy
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
What to help create change? Join us on Discord and share your ideas:
https://discord.gg/4KFy5YD
Check out our TLAV Radio Station, WKUP "The Shift"
www.wkup.live
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
* * *
Soleimani Was in Baghdad on Mission for Saudi Peace
https://news.antiwar.com/2020/01/05/soleimani-was-in-baghdad-on-mission-for-saudi-peace/
https://twitter.com/ejmalrai/status/1213833855754485762
https://twitter.com/ian56789/status/1214169296198389760?s=11
https://legal.un.org/ilc/texts/instruments/english/conventions/9_4_1973.pdf
https://news.antiwar.com/2020/01/05/pompeo-us-may-attack-more-iranian-leaders/
Blowback From The Soleimani Assassination Increases As Iraq Reveals How Trump Tried To Steal Its Oil
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2020/01/blowback-from-the-soleimani-assassination-increases-as-iraq-reveals-how-trump-tried-to-steal-its-oil.html
https://cissm.umd.edu/research-impact/publications/iranian-public-opinion-under-maximum-pressure
https://ida2at.org/news/2020/01/06/4753/%D8%B1%D8%A6%D9%8A%D8%B3-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%88%D8%B2%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%A1-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%82%D9%8A-%D9%8A%D9%83%D8%B4%D9%81-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%B3%D8%AA%D9%88%D8%B1-%D9%81%D9%8A-%D8%AC%D9%84%D8%B3%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A8%D8%B1%D9%84%D9%85%D8%A7%D9%86-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%82%D9%8A-501202
https://twitter.com/TomtheBasedCat/status/1214396388999663619
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SeywFJ8sXoY
https://twitter.com/NTarnopolsky/status/1214249290303987713
Trump Says "US Will Not Leave" Iraq Unless Billions For Air Base Are Repaid, Threatens Baghdad With "Very Big" Sanctions
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-says-us-will-not-leave-iraq-unless-billions-air-base-are-repaid
https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2020/01/06/us-empires-passion-for-iraqi-democracy-magically-disappears/#
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1214219895916974080.html
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_United_States_Military_installations_in_Iraq_during_Operation_Iraqi_Freedom_(OIF)
https://www.afp.com/en/news/3954/defiant-trump-doubles-down-threat-iran-cultural-sites-doc-1ng5qz5
UNESCO says US signed treaties not to harm cultural heritage
https://www.jpost.com/Breaking-News/UNESCO-says-US-signed-treaties-not-to-harm-cultural-heritage-613293
https://www.timesofisrael.com/trump-backs-off-threat-to-bomb-irans-cultural-sites/
After assassinating top Iranian general, US denies Zarif visa to attend UNSC meeting
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/01/07/615555/Iran-FM-Zarif-US-visa-UN-meeting
https://treaties.un.org/doc/Publication/UNTS/Volume%2011/volume-11-I-147-English.pdf
The US military mistakenly sent a draft letter to the Iraqi government suggesting it was pulling out its troops
https://www.businessinsider.com/leaked-letter-sparks-concerns-of-us-troop-withdrawal-from-iraq-2020-1
Iraq PM confirms receiving ‘signed’ US pullout letter
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/01/07/615607/Iraq-letter-United-States-withdrawal
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1214218959874121730
Evidence? What evidence? Pompeo shows no proof of ‘imminent’ Soleimani attacks
https://www.rt.com/usa/477663-pomepo-no-evidence-soleimani/
https://twitter.com/JoshuaPotash/status/1214569016569651201
#Iran #Iraq #USForeignPolicy
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.